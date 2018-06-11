I was listening to Dolly Alderton’s “Love Stories” podcast the other day, and she asked one of her guests (I’m paraphrasing loosely) what foods she ate when she was in love, and correspondingly what foods she ate when she was heartbroken. I liked this a lot and wanted to add my own version to the Hchom book, extending the list to include other categories. Yes, I am one of those disgusting people who gorges while reading, and you can suss out my favourite books by their smears!

I also wanted to post the list so I could get everybody else’s input. I think the question can be loose: what are your associations from a specific meal, or what foods do you crave in general when working, in love, etc.? I should add as an aside: I view “love”, here, as encompassing friends and family and whatever else, in addition to classic romantic love. I mean, I’ve consumed some exceptional pizza while spending time with The Elder Scrolls.